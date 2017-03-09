Top Cocktails - February 2008

Pepper Delicious

Mixologist Ryan Magarian promises that the herby flavors of the gin combined with the mint and pepper in this drink will be a revelation for the non-gin drinker.GO TO RECIPE
Chocolate-Raspberry Truffletini

“This is like a really fine chocolate truffle that melts in your mouth,” says bartender Marvin Allen. He makes this variation on a chocolate martini with nocino, a walnut liqueur produced in Moderna, Italy. GO TO RECIPE
Shiso-Jito

Bar manager Emily Leveen replaces the mint in this mojito with shiso, the spiky-leaved Asian herb. “The sushi chefs here clap it between their hands to release the aroma,” says Leveen. “I just tear it.” GO TO RECIPE
All Dave All Night

Bartender Dave Nucelli invented this drink one night while working a double shift. “The drink is refreshing and has a long finish,” says general manager Lukka Feldman, “just like our Dave.” GO TO RECIPE

