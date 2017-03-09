Top Chef Takeover

Food & Wine
Michael Voltaggio

Ink, Los Angeles Dishes with influences from around the world, like veal curry with fried and sticky rice. 8360 Melrose Ave.; 323-651-5866 or mvink.com.

Tiffani Faison

Sweet Cheeks, Boston A 4,700-pound smoker named Tootsie will produce brisket and hot links. 1381 Boylston St.; 617-266-1300.

Hung Huynh

Catch, New York City Asian-style seafood and whole-fish dishes, plus a huge raw bar. 21 Ninth Ave.; 212-392-5978.

Stephanie Izard

Little Goat, Chicago Her second spot is an East Coast-inspired diner that will also include a bakery. Opening this spring; 820 W. Randolph St.

Kevin Sbraga

Sbraga, Philadelphia The four-course menu has dishes like horseradish-crusted sirloin for only $45. 440 S. Broad St.; 215-735-1913.

