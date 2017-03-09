Top 10 Spirits Buzz Words to Up Your Spirits Cred

Absinthe is an anise-flavored spirit banned in the United States in 1912 in part because its namesake ingredient, Artemisia absinthium, or wormwood, is known to be toxic in large doses. Absinthe containing acceptable amounts of wormwood is now available in the U.S. It's a terrific substitute for sweeter, lower-alcohol pastis.

Cocktail: The citrusy Bitter Anise, prepared with absinthe-like pastis and muddled lemon, and topped off with ginger ale.