Paul Kirk's 89-year-old mother taught him this recipe for soft red-brown beans in a brothy liquid. At New York City's RUB, co-owned by a Kirk acolyte, the beans are cooked in the same smokers as the briskets, in pans placed underneath the meat to catch the drippings. The Burnt Ends in this recipe are optional, but add a nice smoky flavor to the beans along with the bacon.