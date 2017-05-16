Top 10 Picnic Food Ideas and Recipes

When the weather is beautiful there is nothing better than a picnic, and Food & Wine has terrific picnic food ideas that are both tasty and easy to transport. F&W’s best picnic food ideas include delicious picnic recipes for appetizers, like potato salad with bacon and healthy, Middle Eastern-inspired tomato, cucumber and sweet onion salad. For dessert, milk-chocolate cookies stuffed with malted cream make the perfect picnic recipe. Plus, fantastic picnic recipes for a crowd like olive tapenade with tangy dried figs and grilled-vegetable gazpacho.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10

Curried Chicken Salad With Garam Masala Biscuits

Garam masala is an Indian spice mix that can include up to 12 different ingredients, such as cinnamon, clove, cardamom, cumin and fennel. Carrie Dove uses the blend to give flaky biscuits a complex flavor and mild heat, then fills the biscuits with a curried chicken salad that contains grapes, pistachios and cilantro.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

Black Olive Tapenade with Figs and Mint

What makes this tapenade special is the clever mix of oil- and brine-cured olives and the surprise of sweet, fresh and tangy notes from the dried figs, mint and capers.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

Green Bean-and-Tomato Salad with Tarragon Dressing

This supersimple bean-and-tomato salad, tossed with a tarragon-flavored dressing, is perfect for summertime picnics, like the kind Paul Virant's mother would prepare when he was a child. "She would make tomato salad, potato salad and fried chicken the night before, so we'd have everything ready the next day," he says.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

Grilled-Vegetable Gazpacho

Classic Andalucian gazpacho combines raw vegetables like tomatoes and onions with red wine vinegar for a little kick. Kerry Simon transforms the recipe by using grilled vegetables brightened with a blend of vinegar, orange juice and lemon juice.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

Potato Salad with Bacon and Barbecue Sauce

The mayonnaise dressing for this potato salad gets pungency from mustard oil (store-bought spicy mustard works fine, too) and a hit of smoky-sweet flavor from bacon and bottled barbecue sauce.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

Emeril's Muffuletta

The muffuletta is the quintessential New Orleans sandwich of cured meats, cheese and tangy olive salad piled onto a sturdy Italian loaf. Emeril Lagasse's delicious muffuletta is packed with briny olives and pickled vegetables.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

Tomato, Cucumber and Sweet Onion Salad with Cumin Salt

Only slightly more involved than Andreas Viestad's supersimple tomato salad, this version is inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine. A sprinkling of toasted cumin seeds ground with salt gives the summery salad a warm depth of flavor. Any leftover cumin salt is terrific on grilled chicken or roasted potatoes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

Sophie Dahl's Iced Tea

Sophie Dahl loves to make iced tea—especially using Earl Grey flavored with lavender.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10

Quinoa Salad with Sugar Snap Peas

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Milk-Chocolate Cookies with Malted Cream

Mathew Rice grew up loving an Oreo-like sandwich cookie called Murray Chocolate Cremes. In this homage, he creates a malty filling for milk-chocolate wafers by mixing butter and sugar with Ovaltine.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up