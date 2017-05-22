Top 10: Fast Pork Recipes

In Louisiana, a po'boy is a soft baguette filled with either fried seafood or meat. Melissa Rubel Jacobson makes her po'boys with juicy grilled pork patties, topped with lettuce, tomato and a crunchy-creamy pickle-and-shallot mayonnaise.
Jeri Ryan's favorite sandwich stuffing is a mix of crumbly cheese, crispy bacon and charred red onions. She likes the savory combination so much she's turned it into a salad with tender new potatoes. It's incredibly good as a side with grilled beef tenderloin or steak.
"This is my take on the Little Italy classic," says Mario Batali of the sausage and peppers that's a mainstay of the iconic Manhattan neighborhood and its annual street festival. Stewing the bell peppers in red wine gives them richness; so does a generous garnish of grated pecorino cheese. The stewed sausages and peppers are also delicious tossed with pasta.