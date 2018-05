"I look forward to going to Sicily for many reasons," says Frank Castronovo of his biannual trip to southern Italy. ";One of them is because I'm amazed at how many times Frank [Falcinelli] can order linguine con vongole." Their exquisite, supersimple version is packed with garlic and a judicious amount of crushed red pepper. If you prefer, shell the clams before tossing them with their juices in the pasta.