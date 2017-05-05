Top 10: Fast Meat Recipes

Quick and tasty meat dishes, from hot dogs with cheddar and sautéed apples to midnight tortas.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8

Mexican Spice-Rubbed Rib Eyes with Lime Butter

For this intensely flavorful rib eye steak from chef Bernie Kantak, restaurateur Peter Kasperski skips the obvious choice—Cabernet—in favor of an Argentinean Malbec, which has a floral aroma that is marvelous with the spice rub and the puckery lime butter that melts into the juicy beef.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 8

Mushroom-Sausage Ragù

"Sautéed mushrooms can make almost any inexpensive red wine taste better," says sommelier Jake Kosseff.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 8

Hot Dogs with Cheddar and Sautéed Apples

Matt Neal's sister, Madeline, is a big hot dog fan who constantly comes up with ideas for toppings. She suggested this terrific, if unlikely, combination of cinnamony sautéed apples with slices of sharp cheddar cheese, served on top of hot dogs tucked into pretzel rolls.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 8

Mushroom Barley Soup with Mini Meatballs

Grace Parisi has always been a fan of mushroom barley soup with beef that has been simmered until succulent. For a clever shortcut that still delivers deep flavor, she replaces the beef with meatballs made from a quick mix of sirloin, egg, bread crumbs and cheese.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 8

Meat Loaf Club Sandwiches

David Burke bakes a simple ground-beef mixture in the oven, setting it between slices of bread to soak up all of the savory meat drippings. Then he slathers each sandwich with a supersimple chipotle-mayonnaise sauce.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 8

Grilled Skirt Steak with Fregola-Orange Salad

“I love thinking of alternatives to classic steak and potatoes,” says Michael Schwartz. His Mediterranean-inspired skirt-steak salad is a wonderful mix of just-seared slices of beef, cool and crisp fennel, chewy fregola (the Sardinian dot-shaped pasta) and juicy oranges, finished with a drizzle of briny black olive tapenade.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 8

Skirt Steak with Moroccan Spice Rub and Yogurt Sauce

A smoky, chocolaty Shiraz, such as a Warwick Estate, is a nice option with this spicy grilled steak.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 8

Midnight Tortas

This spectacular torta (Mexican sandwich) is Kogi chef Roy Choi's gift to Los Angeles's late-night partiers. The over-the-top combination of fried eggs, spinach, pork belly and roasted jalapeños is a little Mexican and a little Asian—a uniquely Choi hybrid.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up