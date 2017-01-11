Top 10: Fast Beef Recipes

Food & Wine
1 of 10

Kogi Dogs

When Kogi's truck first Tweeted its stops in November 2008, no one had heard of Korean short rib tacos. Now hundreds of people line up for them, and for kimchi hot dogs. Credit Roy Choi, who cooked at NYC's Le Bernardin.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

T-Bone Steaks with Texas Toast

slideshow More Incredible Steak Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

Spicy Steak Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

In his wonderfully casual version of a chef''s salad, chef David Burke skips the shrimp and substitutes regular chicken eggs for the tiny quail ones.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

Strip-Steak Sandwiches

L.A. chef Suzanne Goin (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) grew up on the healthy flavors of California cooking and embraces that style in her cooking.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

Grilled Beef-Tenderloin Skewers with Red-Miso Glaze

Addictively tangy and salty-sweet, these skewers are also delicious when made with chicken breast or pork tenderloin.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

Skirt Steak with Moroccan Spice Rub and Yogurt Sauce

Moroccan cuisine is known for lamb, not beef, but Grace Parisi loves the way a Moroccan spice rub tastes with a good, juicy skirt steak.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

Four-Pepper Steak au Poivre

When preparing steaks for the grill, Steven Raichlen typically applies rubs and seasonings first, then drizzles the meat with oil. But here he applies an oil-based paste before sprinkling on a pungent blend of peppercorns, which helps the Asian-flavored crust cling to the steak as it cooks.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

Quick Beef Stroganoff

This easy version of beef stoganoff is best for using up the extra Coriander-Dusted Roast Beef and gravy.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10

Mark Bittman's Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

New York Times columnist Mark Bittman uses this tangy, salsa-esque Argentinean sauce as a complement to rich skirt steak.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Skirt Steak with Paprika Butter

"I love skirt steak because it's just fatty enough, and it cooks quickly, which is great for dinner parties," says Vinny Dotolo. He serves the steak thinly sliced, with a lightly smoky, tangy paprika butter.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up