Top 10: Fast Beef Recipes

When Kogi's truck first Tweeted its stops in November 2008, no one had heard of Korean short rib tacos. Now hundreds of people line up for them, and for kimchi hot dogs. Credit Roy Choi, who cooked at NYC's Le Bernardin.
When preparing steaks for the grill, Steven Raichlen typically applies rubs and seasonings first, then drizzles the meat with oil. But here he applies an oil-based paste before sprinkling on a pungent blend of peppercorns, which helps the Asian-flavored crust cling to the steak as it cooks.
"I love skirt steak because it's just fatty enough, and it cooks quickly, which is great for dinner parties," says Vinny Dotolo. He serves the steak thinly sliced, with a lightly smoky, tangy paprika butter.