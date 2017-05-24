Tomato Dishes to Pair with an Acidic Red Wine

These hearty recipes include penne with a spicy tomato sauce and a crisp tomato, zucchini and eggplant bread gratin.

Chilled Tomato Soup with Tarragon Crème Fraîche

Rule: Tomatoes, which are acidic, will taste better with a relatively acidic red, like a Sangiovese.

Supersweet tomatoes will make this cold soup extra-delicious. But to enhance the flavor of even less-than-perfect produce, Melissa Rubel adds tomato paste, which has a rich, concentrated taste.

Tomato Gratin

The assembled gratin can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking.

Pennette with Spicy Tomato Sauce

When he was trying to lose weight, Mark Strausman relied on this garlicky, rustic whole wheat pasta. Not only is it loaded with fiber and lycopene-rich canned tomatoes, but it's also deeply satisfying.

Crisp Tomato, Zucchini and Eggplant Bread Gratin

Jerry Traunfeld created this gorgeous gratin to highlight ripe, juicy tomatoes and other late-summer vegetables, which moisten the crispy bread crust as they bake. "Don't be afraid to lift a corner with a spatula and check to see whether the bread is toasted," he says. "When it's browned, it's done."

Giant Lima Beans with Stewed Tomatoes and Oregano Pesto

Tangy feta cheese, a bright herbal pesto and a crisp bread crumb topping all elevate this tomato-bean stew. It's sensational made with meaty Rancho Gordo giant limas from Peru, silky gigantes or large limas from the grocery store.

Smoky Ribollita

Ribollita ("twice boiled" in Italian) is a Tuscan classic made from reheated minestrone. Charlie Parker spikes his version with sweet smoked paprika and fire-roasted tomatoes.

Hearty Minestrone Soup

This satisfying soup from David Bull is an excellent source of fiber.

