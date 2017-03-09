Tips for Rescuing the Most Humble Dishes

Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze

This meat loaf is extra-delicious, thanks to a red wine glaze that caramelizes as it bakes.
Cashews with Crispy Sage and Garlic

Tossing cashews with fried sage and garlic elevates this classic snack.
Three-Cheese Mini Macs

Anything big made small is ultrafun for cocktail parties, and these quick, one-bite mac and cheeses are the ultimate example. Cooked in mini muffin pans, the mini macs can be assembled early and baked just as guests arrive.
Cornmeal-and-Ricotta Waffles

These waffles, from chef Michael Mina, go far beyond the ordinary. Cornmeal makes the waffles crispy; ricotta keeps them moist.
Vanilla Bean-Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Here, sweet potatoes get a boost from fragrant vanilla beans.
Toasted Spaghetti with Clams

Ferran Adrià credits the idea for this dish to one of his acolytes, Moreno Cedroni, the hyper-creative Italian chef at La Madonnina del Pescatore in Italy's Marzocca di Senigallia. The method is very similar to risotto, but spaghetti fills in for the arborio rice: Adrià toasts it in a pan with a little oil, then adds hot clam juice until the pasta is fully cooked and loaded with briny flavor.
Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs with Avocado

It may not be an obvious combination, but topping a bacon-wrapped hot dog with avocado and sour cream yields delicious results.
Chicken Soup with Jasmine Rice and Ginger

Ginger lends terrific flavor to this warming chicken soup.
Cocoa Nib-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate with cocoa nibs adds an ingenious twist to the classic chocolate chip cookie.
Bloody Mary Cocktail Meatballs

The Three-Pepper Bloody Mary in the meatball gravy acts like a tomato sauce and becomes a terrific, spicy glaze.

