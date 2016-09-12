Antioxidant-rich apples are one of Clark Frasier's staples for healthy winter desserts. "My father had a problem with high cholesterol, so my mother always baked apples for dessert," he says. Here, he doesn't need to add any fat—just a sweet splash of Sauternes infused with thyme—to enrich the dish.
Chicken breasts are lean but flavorful, especially with the killer pan sauce here. Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz discovered the dish that inspired this recipe at L'Enoteca, a wine shop and restaurant in Pietrasanta, Italy.
Endlessly versatile, flavored syrups can be churned with ingredients like pureed fruit, fruit juice or fresh herbs in an ice cream machine to make sorbet. Jean-Georges Vongerichten first developed this breezy lemon-thyme ice for F&W, then started serving it as a special at his Mercer Kitchen in Manhattan's Mercer hotel. "Lemon-thyme, that's my guy," Vongerichten says. "I would use rosemary too."