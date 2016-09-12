Thyme

Amazing recipes with thyme, from baked potatoes with wild mushroom ragù to a lemon-thyme sorbet with summer berries.

Baked Apples with Currants and Sauternes

Antioxidant-rich apples are one of Clark Frasier's staples for healthy winter desserts. "My father had a problem with high cholesterol, so my mother always baked apples for dessert," he says. Here, he doesn't need to add any fat—just a sweet splash of Sauternes infused with thyme—to enrich the dish.

Raspberry Chicken with Thyme

Elegant as it is delicious, this recipe calls for heaps of thyme and dry white wine.

Chicken Breasts with Rosemary and Thyme

Chicken breasts are lean but flavorful, especially with the killer pan sauce here. Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz discovered the dish that inspired this recipe at L'Enoteca, a wine shop and restaurant in Pietrasanta, Italy.

Herb-Broiled Fish with Lemon Aioli

This dish goes nicely with an herbal Sauvignon Blanc or a crisp, aromatic pilsner.

Baked Potatoes with Wild Mushroom Ragù

Grace Parisi likes using a mix of shiitake, oyster, chanterelle and button mushrooms for this succulent ragù to top baked potatoes, but any combination will work.

Lemon-Thyme Sorbet with Summer Berries

Endlessly versatile, flavored syrups can be churned with ingredients like pureed fruit, fruit juice or fresh herbs in an ice cream machine to make sorbet. Jean-Georges Vongerichten first developed this breezy lemon-thyme ice for F&W, then started serving it as a special at his Mercer Kitchen in Manhattan's Mercer hotel. "Lemon-thyme, that's my guy," Vongerichten says. "I would use rosemary too."

