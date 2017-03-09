The Culinary Crusader Awards

The Mission: Help farmers sell in the city.

Bion Bartning has figured out an ingenious way to sell foods from small local farms to Manhattanites—all day, seven days a week. His Basis market is a convenience store that carries meat, produce and dairy from more than 40 farms, charging less than farmers’ markets. “There are people who say eggs should cost $9 a dozen. I completely disagree with that,” he says.

Photo courtesy of Bion Bartning