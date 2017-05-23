Thanksgiving Escarole Recipes

The array of bitter greens, lightly wilted by hot garlic oil, is delicious with the flavors of balsamic vinegar and sweet quince paste in the dressing. Chef Govind Armstrong recommends using a soft blue like Gorgonzola for making a creamy dish. The firm blue cheese here creates a more crumbly topping.
“I cribbed this salad from my grandmother Nonna,” Maria Helm Sinskey says. “She’d toss leftover beans with greens and lemon juice.” This version has toasted croutons; the lemon juice is mixed into a refreshing dressing.