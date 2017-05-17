Thanksgiving Bread Pudding Desserts

From chocolate bread pudding to caramel-croissant pudding, here are amazing Thanksgiving bread pudding desserts.

Raisin-Studded Apple Bread Pudding

David Page tosses sweet golden raisins into his apple bread pudding, which he developed years ago with baker Melissa Murphy of Brooklyn, New York’s Sweet Melissa Pâtisserie.

Caramel-Croissant Pudding

“We Brits consider this ‘pudding,’” says cookbook author and TV star Nigella Lawson of her buttery, sweet dessert. “Think bread pudding, only so much more luxurious. When I make this for supper, we eat nothing else. Why would one need to?”

Chocolate-Bread Parfaits

Inspired by her grandmother, who used up bread “until the dear end,” Italian master Lidia Bastianich turns leftover loaves into creamy, nutty parfaits.

Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding

This gooey bread pudding made with caramel-like dulce de leche from Latin America is so much more than the sum of its five parts. To add even more flavor, throw in a handful of fresh or frozen raspberries or blueberries before baking.

Banana Brioche Bread Pudding

Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding with Espresso Whipped Cream

“This recipe was created over a breakfast of—what else?—Krispy Kremes,” says chef Govind Armstrong. “I was planning the menu for RokBar in Hollywood and trying to come up with a fun, creative dessert.” The espresso-infused whipped cream makes a brilliant, and equally decadent, topping.

