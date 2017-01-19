Texas-Style Barbecue

These fantastic Texas-style barbecue recipes include sticky, luscious ribs, juicy steaks, tender brisket and more.

Food & Wine
Grilled Texas Rib Eye

Most American cooks buy beautifully marbled rib eye steaks without the bone, but Tim Love opts for the heftier bone-in variety. To help keep the steaks extra-juicy, he sears them on the grill, then lets them rest before he finishes cooking.

Sticky Barbecued Beef Ribs

These beef ribs are incredibly luscious. Chef Tim Love douses them in his sweet and tangy homemade barbecue sauce, then cooks them on the grill until they're crusty, sizzling and outrageously good.

Juicy Texas Burgers

Bobby Flay created this recipe for his wife, Stephanie March, "a Texan who loves brisket and coleslaw."

Apple-Glazed Barbecued Baby Back Ribs

These sticky, apple-scented ribsare cooked in the oven, then finished on the grill. They're a simpler version of a recipe by champion pit master Chris Lilly, who cooks his ribs entirely on the grill. To follow Lilly's example, use a thermometer to keep the temperature at a steady 250° and wrap the ribs in foil after adding the apple cider mixture.

Cocoa-and-Chile-Rubbed Pork Chops

Chef Tim Love rubs meat with a bit of sugar to help brown it but finishes the dish over low heat so the sugar doesn't char the outside. Here, he coats pork chops with cocoa and chile powders for a rub that's like a deconstructed version of Mexican mole sauce.

Mo's Sticky Ribs

For almost four years, Fred Donnelly's red Mogridder's BBQ truck has animated a nondescript section of the Bronx, where it sits in front of his auto repair shop. (The Mogridder's special—an oil change and brake check plus a platter of slow-smoked ribs—does brisk business.) He makes these spectacularly sticky ribs at home. "Anyone you make them for falls in love with you," he says.

Slow Cooker Spicy Brisket with Texas Caviar

Robb Walsh's Texas Barbecue Brisket

The cooking times for this recipe are approximate: Temperature readings are the most reliable way to judge doneness.

