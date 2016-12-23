Tea Sandwiches

These easy tea sandwich recipes include smoked salmon and preserved lemon tea sandwiches, cucumber-rye tea sandwiches and more delicious recipes.

Radish Tea Sandwiches with Miso Yogurt

These lovely tea sandwiches from Justin Chapple are super-adaptable. You can use butter or full-fat yogurt instead of fat-free yogurt, and you can substitute sliced baby turnips or daikon for the radishes.

Cucumber-Mint Chutney Tea Sandwiches

F&W's Emily Kaiser, who co-authored The Harney & Sons Guide to Tea, pairs her clever tea sandwiches with spicy Indian chai, like the 500 Mile Chai ($9.50 for 4 ounces; taooftea.com).

Deviled Ham Salad on Marbled Rye Bread

These stunning sandwiches are the perfect addition to your next tea party.

Smoked Salmon and Preserved Lemon Tea Sandwiches

The flavors of Morocco—preserved lemon and saffron—inspired these tasty and elegant smoked salmon sandwiches from F&W’s Ben Mims.

Curried-Egg Tea Sandwiches

Cookbook author Martha Hall Foose says that in the early 1960s, The Time Life Picture Cook Book inspired Mississippi ladies to "go exotic" by adding ingredients like curry powder and orange zest to egg-salad tea sandwiches.

Cucumber-Rye Tea Sandwiches

Little slices of party rye are a Southern favorite for tea sandwiches: "You don't see regular rye down here every day," Martha Hall Foose says. If party rye isn't available, use a cookie cutter to create rounds from regular bread slices.

GO TO RECIPE

