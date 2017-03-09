Tastes to Try: NYC's Great New Hotel Restaurants and Bars

Great new spots in New York, including Locanda Verde helmed by chef Andrew Carmellini.
The Breslin
Hotel: Ace Hotel Chefs: April Bloomfield and Peter Cho Dish to Try: Juicy lamb burger with cumin mayo and outrageous thrice-cooked fries. Room Service Perk: Twenty-four-hour delivery of the excellent grilled three-cheese-and-ham sandwich.
Maialino
Hotel: Gramercy Park Hotel Chef: Nick Anderer Dish to Try: Malfatti alla maialino (torn pasta sheets with suckling pig ragù).
Bar Pleiades
Hotel: The Surrey Chef: Gavin Kaysen Cocktail to Try: La Terre, made with beet-infused gin. Room Service Perk: A mixologist will use a vintage bar cart for in-room cocktail-making lessons.
Locanda Verde
Hotel: Greenwich Hotel Chef: Andrew Carmellini Dish to Try: Co-owner Robert De Niro's favorite: the roasted brussels sprouts with pancetta and pecorino cheese.
The Standard Grill
Hotel: Standard Hotel Chef: Dan Silverman Dish to Try: Roast chicken.