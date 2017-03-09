Tastes to Try: The Next It Ingredients

Prized by chefs for its incredible herbaceousness and ability to trap heat during cooking, hay has made its way into more and more restaurant kitchens, from Alinea in Chicago to Coi in San Francisco. At La Fonda del Sol in New York City, chef Josh DeChellis cooks lamb chops on a bed of hay (photo, left) with spring onions, chives, ramps, and young garlic sealed in a dough-crusted pot.

Photo © Teshira Nobie