Take a Trip, Save a Village

Four years ago, the town of Pedralva along Portugal's west coast had just nine residents; back in the 1970s there were about 100. António Ferreira, an advertising executive, came across it while searching for a holiday home. "I remember thinking I could revive this town," he says. He purchased the entire village and signed on three friends as investors. It took two years to track down the owners of 31 abandoned houses so he could buy and restore them,...read on

Photo courtesy of Aldeia da Pedralva