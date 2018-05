"While in Los Angeles filming the second season of Top Chef Just Desserts last year, I discovered Cafe Gratitude, a vegan cafe with a cult following," Gail Simmons says. "For me, its fresh, simple food was the perfect antidote to all that sugar. I became addicted to aptly named dishes like I Am Fortified--a bowl of whole grains with lots of cooked vegetables. When I got back to New York, I developed my own version."