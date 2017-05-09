Syrah Pairings

“I was a student in Beijing during World War II,” says chef Cecilia Chiang. “To flee occupied China, I walked with my sister to Chongqing; it took close to six months. Crossing different provinces, I found out the foods are quite different. In the north, for instance, people eat a lot of sorghum, millet and wheat instead of rice. In Shanghai homes, this stir-fried cabbage-and-pork recipe is typical.”
To serve with his succulent beef rib eye roast, Tim Hollingsworth prepared a surprisingly simple garnish of sautéed brussels sprout leaves, which he mixed with chestnuts and seasoned with ground Sichuan peppercorns.
Pairing: 2009 Craggy Range Le Sol Gimblett Gravels Vineyard Syrah
This is one of Ethan Stowell's go-to dishes when he entertains, because he can do almost all of the work in advance. The marinade is super-flavorful, but if you don't like very spicy food, cut back on the red jalapeños.