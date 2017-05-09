Syrah Pairings

“I was a student in Beijing during World War II,” says chef Cecilia Chiang. “To flee occupied China, I walked with my sister to Chongqing; it took close to six months. Crossing different provinces, I found out the foods are quite different. In the north, for instance, people eat a lot of sorghum, millet and wheat instead of rice. In Shanghai homes, this stir-fried cabbage-and-pork recipe is typical.”

Pairing: 2010 The Infinite Monkey Theorem Syrah