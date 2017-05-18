Sustainable Seafood: West Coast Guide

Here, 5 excellent recipes to make the most of the Monterey Bay Aquarium's "Best Choice" options from its Seafood Watch for the West Coast.
Best Choice: Sardines (U.S. Pacific)
Recipe: Roasted Sardines with Olives, Capers and Parsley
Best Choice: Salmon (Alaska Wild-caught)
Recipe: Grilled Glazed Salmon
Best Choice: Halibut, Pacific
Recipe: Grilled Halibut with Smashed Fingerlings and Tomato Butter
Best Choice: Crab, Dungeness
Recipe: Judith's Dungeness Crab Cioppino
Best Choice: Cod, Pacific (US Bottom Longline)
Recipe: Pan-Seared Cod with Preserved-Lemon Aioli