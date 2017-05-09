Sustainable Seafood: Northeast Guide

From a bay scallop pan roast to grilled trout with lemon-caper mayonnaise, here are some terrific sustainable seafood recipes from the Northeast.

1 of 5

Penne Rigate with Spicy Braised Swordfish

Best Choice: Swordfish (U.S., Canada Harpoon, Handline)

Recipe: Penne Rigate with Spicy Braised Swordfish

2 of 5

Mussels with Black Bean and Chile Sauce

Best Choice: Mussels (Farmed)

Recipe: Mussels with Black Bean and Chile Sauce

3 of 5

Bay Scallop Pan Roast

Best Choice: Scallops, Bay (Farmed)

Recipe: Bay Scallop Pan Roast

4 of 5

Tilapia with Tomato and Artichoke Sauce

Best Choice: Tilapia (U.S. Farmed)

Recipe: Tilapia with Tomato and Artichoke Sauce

5 of 5

Grilled Trout with Lemon-Caper Mayonnaise

Best Choice: Trout, Rainbow (Farmed)

Recipe: Grilled Trout with Lemon-Caper Mayonnaise

