Surprising Celebrity Food Products

Food & Wine
1 of 15

Surprising Celebrity Food Products

Famous faces have been used to sell food for decades—in the 1950s, Groucho Marx joined Tony the Tiger in a Frosted Flakes ad—but here are 15 celebrities who've gone beyond the paid sales pitch. These actors, athletes, singers and socialites have tied their names, faces and funds to a range of unexpected products.—Lawrence Marcus

Photo © Bauer-Griffin

Advertisement
2 of 15

Demi Moore: Happyfamily Organic Baby Food

Earlier this year, the star of Striptease and G.I. Jane invested in Nurture, Inc., maker of the popular Happyfamily line of kids' foods. (Organic Apple Puffs, Mac and Cheese Bites and Baby Dahl are a few offerings.) Chef and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio also recently joined the company's board of advisors.

slideshow  Healthy Kid-Friendly Dishes

Photo © Everett Collection Inc / Alamy / Courtesy of Happyfamily

3 of 15

Roseanne Barr: Macadamia Nuts

From the publicity deluge surrounding Barr's new book, Roseanarchy, comes this tidbit: The former sitcom star now lives on a macadamia nut farm in Hawaii. "They're the perfect protein," she told Good Morning America. "They don't have any carbohydrates and the only fat they've got, which is a lot, is the good kind." Barr is currently working on a Lifetime reality series about her life on the farm.

slideshow  Crunchy Nut Recipes

Photo © Everett Collection Inc / Alamy / Bon Appetit

Advertisement
4 of 15

Rachael Ray: Nutrish Premium Dog Food

Ray holds a distinction among celebrity chefs: She's the only one, so far, to put her face on a bag of dog food. Her proceeds from the line benefit charities that help animals.

Photo courtesy of Nutrish

Advertisement
5 of 15

Ludacris: Conjure Cognac

Chris Bridges's cognac is the rare celeb-driven spirit that garners critical praise. According to Food & Wine's own Ray Isle, "It's a lush, vanilla-and-spice spirit, a crowd-pleaser, and at $30, it's fairly priced, too."

Related Guide: Spirits Lexicon

Photo © Allstar Picture Library / Alamy / Greg Harned of Portland Craft Cocktails

Advertisement
6 of 15

Heidi Klum: Heidi Klum's Fruit Flirtations

Klum's line of candies is marketed as "fat free—true, but the gummy snacks are made mostly of sugar.

slideshow  Healthier Snack Options

Photo © Abby Logsdon

Advertisement
7 of 15

Dan Aykroyd: Crystal Head Vodka

In May, thieves stole 21,000 skull-shaped bottles of Aykroyd's vodka from a warehouse in California. The optimistic comedian said he was "happy that some consumers will be afforded the opportunity of tasting it at significantly lower than retail price."

slideshow  Great Vodka Cocktails

Photo courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka

Advertisement
8 of 15

Sammy Hagar: Cabo Wabo Tequila

Though the former Van Halen star has sold his stake in the line of tequilas he founded, Hagar still owns nightclub-venues of the same name in Cabo San Lucas, Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe.

slideshow  Tequila Drinks

Photo © Everett Collection Inc / Alamy / Zack Ortez

Advertisement
9 of 15

Madonna: Vita Coco

In 2010, Madonna led a small cadre of celebrities (including Matthew McConaughey, Demi Moore and singer Anthony Kiedis) into a reported 10-percent stake of the already-celeb-driven coconut water brand. The latest recruit is Rihanna, who was hired to pitch the drink in May.

slideshow  Tropical Drinks

Photo © Bauer-Griffin

Advertisement
10 of 15

P. Diddy: Ciroc Vodka

After the rap mogul badmouthed competing vodka brands, a rep for Georgi vodka tried to deliver a toilet bowl full of Ciroc bottles to Diddy's Manhattan office.

Photo courtesy of Ciroc

Advertisement
11 of 15

Danny DeVito: Danny DeVito's Premium Limoncello

"I knew it was the last seven limoncellos that was gonna get me," Danny DeVito infamously quipped during an out-of-sorts appearance on The View (he'd supposedly spent the previous night drinking with George Clooney). Months later, the actor released a branded version of the lemon-flavored digestif.

Photo © Allstar Picture Library / Alamy / Sandra R. Forbes

Advertisement
12 of 15

Bethenny Frankel: Skinnygirl Margarita

Real Housewife Frankel, a trained chef, came up with this agave-sweetened, all-in-one margarita as an alternative to sugary mixes. Curiously, a fresh margarita—which doesn't need added sugar—is actually less caloric.

slideshow  Terrific Margarita Recipes

Photo courtesy of Skinnygirl Margarita

Advertisement
13 of 15

Jay-Z: Armand de Brignac Brut Gold Champagne

Jay-Z's Champagne of choice took a hit recently: The Atlantic ran a story alleging that the rap star is surreptitiously profiting from the wine's sale. But it remains popular: A London nightclub recently sold a Nebuchadnezzar (15 liters) for $130,000.

slideshow  Champagne Pairings

Photo © Allstar Picture Library / Alamy / Courtesy of Armand de Brignac

Advertisement
14 of 15

Dwight Yoakam: Dwight Yoakam's Chicken Lickin's

The actor and country singer produces a full line of frozen snacks, including Chicken Rings Afire, Chicken Fries and Pizza Fries (made out of chicken) that come with the tagline, "That sure taste'a like'a pizza!"

slideshow  Fried Chicken Recipes

Photo © Everett Collection Inc / Alamy / Maggie Tacheny

Advertisement
15 of 15

Dale Earnhardt, Jr.: Big Mo'

"At one point or another, everyone has had their own idea of making the perfect candy bar," Earnhardt told press. The NASCAR star's ideal chocolate bar comes filled with either caramel or peanut butter.

slideshow  Great Chocolate Candies

Photo © Christina Wagner

You May Like

Read More