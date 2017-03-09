Surprising Celebrity Food Products

From the publicity deluge surrounding Barr's new book, Roseanarchy, comes this tidbit: The former sitcom star now lives on a macadamia nut farm in Hawaii. "They're the perfect protein," she told Good Morning America. "They don't have any carbohydrates and the only fat they've got, which is a lot, is the good kind." Barr is currently working on a Lifetime reality series about her life on the farm.

Crunchy Nut Recipes

Photo © Everett Collection Inc / Alamy / Bon Appetit