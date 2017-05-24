Summer Produce Swap Party

When your garden’s too prolific with summer produce, have friends over for a swap: your excess produce for theirs. But save some fruit and vegetables to make the irresistible dishes here.
When your garden’s too prolific with summer produce, have friends over for a swap: your excess produce for theirs. But save some fruit and vegetables to make the irresistible dishes here.
Celebrate the season with 16 of summer’s freshest fruits and vegetables and discover more than 100 ways to use them.
Delicious recipes for summer tomatoes, like fiery gazpacho made with grilled tomatoes, cucumber and bell peppers.
Amazing recipes for ripe summer corn, like Bobby Flay’s mango-habanero butter to brush on grilled ears of corn.
Cobblers and crisps are easy ways to use delicious summer fruits like peaches and plums.