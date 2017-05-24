Summer Produce Swap Party

When your garden’s too prolific with summer produce, have friends over for a swap: your excess produce for theirs. But save some fruit and vegetables to make the irresistible dishes here.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 4

Recipes: Summer Produce Guide

Celebrate the season with 16 of summer’s freshest fruits and vegetables and discover more than 100 ways to use them.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 4

Recipes: Tomatoes

Delicious recipes for summer tomatoes, like fiery gazpacho made with grilled tomatoes, cucumber and bell peppers.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 4

Recipes: Corn

Amazing recipes for ripe summer corn, like Bobby Flay’s mango-habanero butter to brush on grilled ears of corn.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 4

Recipes: Fruit Cobblers and Crisps

Cobblers and crisps are easy ways to use delicious summer fruits like peaches and plums.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up