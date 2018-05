Convenience-store wasabi-coated peas, a fiery, crunchy snack, inspired this vibrant summer dish from David Chang. Chang decided to echo the flavor of the peas by tossing some of his favorite crisp vegetables from the farmers' market (including snow peas and sugar snaps) with fresh horseradish. Be sure to grate the horseradish at the very last minute, he advises, since it loses potency quickly as it sits.