Set on a bluff overlooking Casco Bay and the mile-long sweep of Crescent Beach, this resort is a modern, eco-friendly take on a New England inn. The 61 guest rooms, suites and cottages—all fresh and beachy, with white wainscoting and snappy striped rugs—were redesigned in 2008 using recycled materials; the pool is solar-heated, and the entire property is heated with biofuels. While offsite nature forays can be arranged—including whale-watching tours and kayaking excursions with Audubon guides—there's plenty of wildlife to see right on the property: The inn maintains two acres as a protected habitat for the at-risk cottontail rabbits, and the indigenous blooming gardens are a haven for migrating monarch butterflies. innbythesea.com