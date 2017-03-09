Stylish Holiday Table

Chilewich Table Runner

This blue woven-vinyl runner by Chilewich is easy to clean and adds a layer of texture to the table (from $44; chilewich.com).

Photo © Petrina Tinslay.

Manhattan Tumbler by Theresienthal

Grapefruit-pink glasses carry through the citrus theme of this Spanish holiday table ($75; tartontheweb.com).

Photo courtesy of Theresienthal.

Marguerite China by Haviland

The navy-and-white border is reminiscent of Spanish lace (from $80; michaelcfina.com).

Photo courtesy of Haviland.

Rouge Fumé Plate

Richard Ginori's Rouge Fumé plate has a pumpkin-hued edge that evokes autumn colors ($87; michaelcfina.com).

Photo courtesy of Michaelcfina.com.

Navy Silk Organza Napkins

Napkins by Kim Seybert resemble the ruffles on a flamenco dancer's skirt ($28 each; neimanmarcus.com).

Photo © Petrina Tinslay.

Faces Baroque Flatware

For this flatware, designed by innovative Spanish chef Ferran Adrià, delicate baroque flowers are etched on heavyweight stainless steel ($106 for a 5-piece place setting; fitzsu.com).

Photo courtesy of fitszu.com.

Moreno Nesting Trays

These ebony trays by Roost have a Moorish vibe and are perfect for serving cocktails ($139 for a set of 4; scarlettalley.com).

Photo courtesy of Roost.

Lotus Leaf Salt and Pepper Cellars

These leaf-shaped salt and pepper cellars by Roost are made of hammered metal ($20 each; tribbleshomeandgarden.com).

Photo courtesy of Roost.

