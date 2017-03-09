Stylish Holiday Table

This blue woven-vinyl runner by Chilewich is easy to clean and adds a layer of texture to the table (from $44; chilewich.com).
Grapefruit-pink glasses carry through the citrus theme of this Spanish holiday table ($75; tartontheweb.com).
The navy-and-white border is reminiscent of Spanish lace (from $80; michaelcfina.com).
Richard Ginori's Rouge Fumé plate has a pumpkin-hued edge that evokes autumn colors ($87; michaelcfina.com).
Napkins by Kim Seybert resemble the ruffles on a flamenco dancer's skirt ($28 each; neimanmarcus.com).
For this flatware, designed by innovative Spanish chef Ferran Adrià, delicate baroque flowers are etched on heavyweight stainless steel ($106 for a 5-piece place setting; fitzsu.com).
These ebony trays by Roost have a Moorish vibe and are perfect for serving cocktails ($139 for a set of 4; scarlettalley.com).
These leaf-shaped salt and pepper cellars by Roost are made of hammered metal ($20 each; tribbleshomeandgarden.com).