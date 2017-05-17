Pastry chef Jansen Chan grew up eating a Chinese dessert called “almond Jell-O”—essentially an almond-flavored panna cotta. Then he had his first real Italian panna cotta: “It was plainer, but so much richer,” he recalls. Here, Chan toys with the classic, creating a version with Greek yogurt and nonfat sour cream that is luxuriously creamy, yet still low in fat and calories
Maura Kilpatrick’s killer parfaits are the perfect contrast of cold, crunchy and creamy. They’re fabulous for entertaining, because you can make the caramel cream, granita and caramel ahead of time and assemble them just before serving. The crunch can also be served over vanilla ice cream.
“One thing we often forget about tomatoes is that botanically, they are fruits, not vegetables,” Andreas Viestad says. As a light, refreshing dessert, he freezes cherry tomatoes and raspberries to make a chunky granita.
An icy treat for a warm summer evening, this granita gets an unexpected boost from the bold flavor of rosemary. You can put the hot lemon mixture directly into the freezer rather than chilling it first, but the freezing time will be longer.
Top the granita with a hefty portion of whipped cream; you’ll need the mild sweetness of the cream to balance the strong espresso. If you’re cutting down on caffeine, you can use decaffeinated espresso beans instead of regular.