Strata Recipes

Chef Kevin Gillespie has become a master of no-waste cooking. At his restaurant Revival in Decatur, Georgia, they use the leftover scraps from their house-smoked ham in stewed collard greens, fat back soup and the breakfast casserole they serve at brunch. This pillowy, satisfying strata is a great make-ahead brunch dish--serve it with a crisp green salad on the side.
A strata (which roughly translates to "layered") is a savory bread pudding usually made with household staples: eggs, milk, bread, cheese. Max London's vegetable-rich version is worth the extra effort.