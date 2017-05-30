Strata Recipes

These savory bread pudding recipes include ratatouille strata with lamb and olives and zucchini-tomato strata.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6 © Abby Hocking

Country Ham Breakfast Strata

Chef Kevin Gillespie has become a master of no-waste cooking. At his restaurant Revival in Decatur, Georgia, they use the leftover scraps from their house-smoked ham in stewed collard greens, fat back soup and the breakfast casserole they serve at brunch. This pillowy, satisfying strata is a great make-ahead brunch dish--serve it with a crisp green salad on the side.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6 Sarah Bolla

Kale Strata

This kale strata pairs a handful of simple ingredients alongside a generous sprinkling of grated Gouda for a deeply satisfying, easy dish.

3 of 6

Ham and Sausage Strata

The strata needs to be refrigerated for at least 4 hours or overnight before baking, so plan accordingly.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Ratatouille Strata with Lamb and Olives

A strata (which roughly translates to "layered") is a savory bread pudding usually made with household staples: eggs, milk, bread, cheese. Max London's vegetable-rich version is worth the extra effort.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Monte Cristo Strata

In this rich and hearty dish, bread, ham and cheese are baked in an eggy custard; grainy mustard and tarragon add a lovely, vibrant flavor.

Advertisement
6 of 6

Zucchini-Tomato Strata

A French take on strata, or savory bread pudding, this simple summer dish contains zucchini, onion and tomatoes layered with slices of baguette, then baked with chicken stock and a little cream.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up