Steak Sandwiches

These delicious recipes include beef tenderloin sandwiches and skirt steak with Moroccan spice rub and yogurt sauce.

Bulgogi-Style Pepper Steak Sandwiches

These fast hoagies from F&W's Kay Chun are based on Korean bulgogi—grilled marinated beef. Chun tosses steak, peppers and onions in a tasty mix of soy sauce, garlic and ginger before grilling.

Open-Face Steak Sandwich with Pickled Green Tomatoes

"If I don't have good food at hand, I always eat the wrong thing," Quinn Hatfield says. That's why he keeps grilled meats in his fridge for sandwiches.

Hanger-Steak Sloppy Joes with Chopped Slaw

This gourmet spin on classic sloppy joes swaps standard rolls for fluffy brioche buns.

Steak-and-Egg Salad Sandwiches

In one version of this recipe, David Burke makes a deviled egg salad spiked with hot sauce, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. In another version, he flavors the eggs with truffle oil and curry.

Beef Tenderloin Sandwiches with Norton-Shiitake Sauce

Shiitake mushrooms add an intensely earthy flavor to these meaty, garlicky sandwiches with their wine-spiked sauce.

Guinness-Marinated Bison Steak Sandwiches

Bruce Aidells’s Guinness, soy sauce and molasses marinade adds moisture and a sweet-hearty flavor to these delicious steak sandwiches.

Skirt Steak with Moroccan Spice Rub and Yogurt Sauce

Moroccan cuisine is known for lamb, not beef, but Grace Parisi loves the way a Moroccan spice rub tastes with a good, juicy skirt steak.

