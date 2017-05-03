These delicious recipes include beef tenderloin sandwiches and skirt steak with Moroccan spice rub and yogurt sauce.
These fast hoagies from F&W's Kay Chun are based on Korean bulgogi—grilled marinated beef. Chun tosses steak, peppers and onions in a tasty mix of soy sauce, garlic and ginger before grilling.
"If I don't have good food at hand, I always eat the wrong thing," Quinn Hatfield says. That's why he keeps grilled meats in his fridge for sandwiches.
This gourmet spin on classic sloppy joes swaps standard rolls for fluffy brioche buns.
In one version of this recipe, David Burke makes a deviled egg salad spiked with hot sauce, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. In another version, he flavors the eggs with truffle oil and curry.
Shiitake mushrooms add an intensely earthy flavor to these meaty, garlicky sandwiches with their wine-spiked sauce.
Bruce Aidells’s Guinness, soy sauce and molasses marinade adds moisture and a sweet-hearty flavor to these delicious steak sandwiches.
Moroccan cuisine is known for lamb, not beef, but Grace Parisi loves the way a Moroccan spice rub tastes with a good, juicy skirt steak.