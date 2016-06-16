State Pride Home Design

From patriotic cookie cutters to pillows, these home accessories come in every state of the union.—Maren Ellingboe
Rather than choosing one state, Poketo's birch coasters showcase the East, West and Gulf coasts. $36 for a set of 4; poketo.com
The Michigan-based Upwood Crafts offers maple or birch cutting boards in three sizes for all 50 states. From $20; upwoodcrafts.com
These versatile porcelain plates can be baked in the oven, refrigerated or used as serving dishes. $80; corbecompany.com
These hand-cut boards are perfect for displaying cheeses. $26; etsy.com/shop/aandestoneworks
Dennis Smith of Fluxglass hand-draws the shape for every mirror and makes each piece to order. From $125; etsy.com/shop/fluxglass
Customizable state pillows from UncommonGoods give you seven felt color options and the choice to add a heart over your favorite city. From $85; uncommongoods.com
The Kansas-based Copper Gifts hand-makes more than 1,000 different cookie cutter shapes, including all 50 states. $14; coppergifts.com
Brit + Co.'s DIY corkboard kit allows you to choose your three favorite states to memorialize as bulletin boards. $25; shop.brit.co
J. Rusten Studio's incredible tables are made from reclaimed Claro walnut and cut in the shape of the iconic Golden State. From $1,650; jrusten.com
Alisa Toninato of FeLion Studios forges every state-shaped skillet by hand in her Madision, Wisconsin, workshop. From $150; felionstudios.com