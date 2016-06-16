State Pride Home Design

From patriotic cookie cutters to pillows, these home accessories come in every state of the union.—Maren Ellingboe

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10

Coast to Coaster Set

Rather than choosing one state, Poketo's birch coasters showcase the East, West and Gulf coasts. $36 for a set of 4; poketo.com

Advertisement
2 of 10

State Boards

The Michigan-based Upwood Crafts offers maple or birch cutting boards in three sizes for all 50 states. From $20; upwoodcrafts.com

3 of 10

The Fifty United Plates

These versatile porcelain plates can be baked in the oven, refrigerated or used as serving dishes. $80; corbecompany.com

Advertisement
4 of 10

Slate Cheeseboard

These hand-cut boards are perfect for displaying cheeses. $26; etsy.com/shop/aandestoneworks

Advertisement
5 of 10

State Wall Mirrors

Dennis Smith of Fluxglass hand-draws the shape for every mirror and makes each piece to order. From $125; etsy.com/shop/fluxglass

Advertisement
6 of 10

Custom State Pillows

Customizable state pillows from UncommonGoods give you seven felt color options and the choice to add a heart over your favorite city. From $85; uncommongoods.com

Advertisement
7 of 10

State Cookie Cutter

The Kansas-based Copper Gifts hand-makes more than 1,000 different cookie cutter shapes, including all 50 states. $14; coppergifts.com

Advertisement
8 of 10

State-Shaped Memo Boards Kit

Brit + Co.'s DIY corkboard kit allows you to choose your three favorite states to memorialize as bulletin boards. $25; shop.brit.co

Advertisement
9 of 10

California Tables

J. Rusten Studio's incredible tables are made from reclaimed Claro walnut and cut in the shape of the iconic Golden State. From $1,650; jrusten.com

Advertisement
10 of 10

"Made in America" Cast-Iron Skillets

Alisa Toninato of FeLion Studios forges every state-shaped skillet by hand in her Madision, Wisconsin, workshop. From $150; felionstudios.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up