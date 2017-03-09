Star Chefs’ Fast Recipes

Thomas Keller’s Smoked Salmon Crisps

Thomas Keller’s salmon cornets (tuiles shaped into tiny cones and topped with crème fraîche and fresh salmon) are a famous kickoff to his luxe and whimsical meals at the French Laundry in Napa Valley. The original recipe appears in The French Laundry Cookbook (Artisan). GO TO RECIPE
Grilled Skirt Steak with Fregola-Orange Salad

“I love thinking of alternatives to classic steak and potatoes,” says Miami chef Michael Schwartz. His Mediterranean-inspired skirt-steak salad is a wonderful mix of just-seared slices of beef, cool and crisp fennel, chewy fregola (the Sardinian dot-shaped pasta) and juicy oranges, finished with a drizzle of briny black olive tapenade.GO TO RECIPE
Tortilla Española

Tortilla española exists in almost every corner of Spain: as a tapa in fancy city restaurants; as a filling for bocadillos (sandwiches) at gas-station cafés; as a main course served on worn metal plates in home kitchens. Mario Batali’s version, based on one he tasted in the Ribera del Duero wine region, is baked until golden brown and offers an especially high ratio of potatoes to eggs.GO TO RECIPE
Bobby Flay’s Peel-and-Eat Shrimp with Barbecue Spices

During his visit to Savannah, Bobby Flay ate as much Gulf shrimp and barbecue as humanly possible, then came back to New York and created a recipe that cleverly combines them both. He loves to rub large peel-and-eat shrimp with a barbecue-inspired blend of paprika, chile powder, sugar and cumin before sautéing them. GO TO RECIPE
Rotisserie Chicken with Dried Fruit and Pine Nuts

A long-simmered stew made with dried fruit and nuts is typically Catalan. Star chef Ferran Adrià's version starts with a store-bought rotisserie chicken—the ones in Spain are superdelicious—finished with a quick fruit-and-nut sauce that uses the flavorful poultry drippings.GO TO RECIPE
Rachael Ray’s Pasta Shells with Swordfish

A full-bodied Italian white will stand up to the meaty swordfish in this pasta dish. GO TO RECIPE
Gale Gand’s Panko-Breaded Pork Chops

Gale Gand uses Japanese bread crumbs, called panko, for this satisfying dish. Their large flakes result in a rough, crunchy texture. GO TO RECIPE
Steven Raichlen’s Classic Beef Burgers

Steven Raichlen’s combination of chuck and sirloin makes for a meaty, juicy burger. This classic burger is topped with onion, tomato and a fantastic beer-spiked Cheddar cheese sauce. GO TO RECIPE
Crispy Monkfish with Capers

This is Daniel Boulud's take on Wiener schnitzel, a breaded and fried veal cutlet. He lightens the dish by making it with monkfish fillets, breaded on only one side.

GO TO RECIPE
Jacques Pépin’s Red Fruit Compote

Jacques Pépin’s chilled compote of quick-stewed plums, Bing cherries and berries in a light wine-and-black currant syrup is a refreshing alternative to summertime pie. GO TO RECIPE

