Star Chef Dads

Food & Wine
1 of 10

Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2007 Gavin Kaysen, Café Boulud & Bar Pleiades, New York City

Recipe: Greek Salad with Feta Mousse

slideshow  Star Chef Babies

Photo courtesy of Gavin Kaysen

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2001, Wylie Dufresne, wd~50, New York City

Recipe: Sea Bass with Edamame–Rye Crust

slideshow  Star Chef Babies

Photo courtesy of Wylie Dufresne

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2005 Daniel Humm, Eleven Madison Park, New York City

Recipe: Zucchini-and-Pepper Gratin with Herbs and Cheese

slideshow  More Daniel Humm Recipes

slideshow  Star Chef Babies

Photo courtesy of Daniel Humm

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 1997 Daniel Patterson, Coi, San Francisco

Recipe: Lemon-Ricotta Pudding

slideshow  Star Chef Babies

Photo courtesy of Daniel Patterson

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: Laurence Jossel, Nopa, San Francisco

Recipe: Baked Beans with Maple-Glazed Bacon

slideshow  Star Chef Babies

Photo courtesy of Laurence Jossel

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2006 Christopher Lee, Aureole, New York City

Recipe: Seared Tuna with Kimchi and Scallion Pancakes

slideshow  Star Chef Babies

Photo courtesy of Christopher Lee

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2002 Michael Anthony, Gramercy Tavern, New York City

Recipe: Quick-Smoked Fish

slideshow  Star Chef Babies

Photo © Ellen Silverman

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2004 Bradford Thompson, Miss Lily's Favourite Cakes, opening this summer in New York City

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Avocado Salad with Mango Dressing

slideshow  Star Chef Babies

Photo courtesy of Bradford Thompson

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10

Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2010 Alex Seidel, Fruition, Denver

Recipe: Grilled Green Bean Salad with Lentil Vinaigrette

slideshow  Star Chef Babies

Photo © Nigel Parry

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: Gabriel Frasca,

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up