Star Chef Dads

Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2007 Gavin Kaysen, Café Boulud & Bar Pleiades, New York City
Recipe: Greek Salad with Feta Mousse
Star Chef Babies
Photo courtesy of Gavin Kaysen
Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2001, Wylie Dufresne, wd~50, New York City
Recipe: Sea Bass with Edamame–Rye Crust
Photo courtesy of Wylie Dufresne
Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2005 Daniel Humm, Eleven Madison Park, New York City
Recipe: Zucchini-and-Pepper Gratin with Herbs and Cheese
More Daniel Humm Recipes
Photo courtesy of Daniel Humm
Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 1997 Daniel Patterson, Coi, San Francisco
Recipe: Lemon-Ricotta Pudding
Photo courtesy of Daniel Patterson
Chef Dad: Laurence Jossel, Nopa, San Francisco
Recipe: Baked Beans with Maple-Glazed Bacon
Photo courtesy of Laurence Jossel
Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2006 Christopher Lee, Aureole, New York City
Recipe: Seared Tuna with Kimchi and Scallion Pancakes
Photo courtesy of Christopher Lee
Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2002 Michael Anthony, Gramercy Tavern, New York City
Recipe: Quick-Smoked Fish
Photo © Ellen Silverman
Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2004 Bradford Thompson, Miss Lily's Favourite Cakes, opening this summer in New York City
Recipe: Shrimp-and-Avocado Salad with Mango Dressing
Photo courtesy of Bradford Thompson
Chef Dad: F&W Best New Chef 2010 Alex Seidel, Fruition, Denver
Recipe: Grilled Green Bean Salad with Lentil Vinaigrette
Photo © Nigel Parry
Chef Dad: Gabriel Frasca,