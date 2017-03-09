Star American Winemakers

Ames Morison, a sciencey sort who gets excited about numbers and soil types, oversees the winemaking and manages the vineyards of Medlock Ames. He has become such an expert in beneficial insects that he's participating in a study on them with the Environmental Science department at the University of California, Berkeley.

Bottle to seek out: Rich and vibrant 2007 Medlock Ames Bell Mountain Ranch Red

Pairing: Barbecue-Glazed Turkey Burgers

Photo © Ingalls Photography