When she’s cooking at home, The Chew co-host Carla Hall likes to prepare whole-grain salads. “They’re nutritionally awesome and really filling, plus they have a great neutral flavor that’s a blank canvas for anything,” she says. Here, she simmers red quinoa with white wine, tarragon and thyme, then tosses it with radishes, peas and lima beans. “It’s important to drain the cooked quinoa or the finished dish will be watered-down and clumpy,” Hall says.