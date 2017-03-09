Sports Star Wines

Food & Wine
1 of 10

Curvature Cabernet Sauvignon

Sports Star: LPGA champion Cristie Kerr

Photo © Chris Bergen/Pride Mountain Vineyards.

2 of 10

No. 99 Wayne Gretzky Estates Riesling

Sports Star: Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky

Photo courtesy of Wayne Gretzky Estate Winery.

3 of 10

Greg Norman Estates Coonawarra Reserve Shiraz

Sports Star: Australian golfer Greg Norman

Photo courtesy of Greg Norman Estates.

4 of 10

Andretti Winery Napa Valley Syrah

Sports Star: Racer Mario Andretti

Photo courtesy of Andretti Winery.

5 of 10

Jets Uncorked Cabernet Sauvignon

Sports Star: The NFL's New York Jets

Photo courtesy of Jets.

6 of 10

Chateau Ste. Michelle Junior 600 Cabernet Sauvignon

Sports Star: Slugger Ken Griffey, Jr.

Photo courtesy of Chateau Ste. Michelle.

7 of 10

Fleming Jenkins Victories Rosé

Sports Star: Olympic gold-medalist figure skater Peggy Fleming

Photo courtesy of Thom Sanborn.

8 of 10

Mike Ditka Kick Ass Red

Sports Star: Football legend Mike Ditka

Photo courtesy of Mendocino Wine Co.

9 of 10

Jack Nicklaus Private Reserve

Sports Star: Golf legend Jack Nicklaus

Photo courtesy of Terlato Wines International.

10 of 10

Longball Cellars Tom Glavine Cabernet Glavignon Cabernet Sauvignon

Sports Star: Pitcher Tom Glavine

Photo courtesy of Charity Hop.

