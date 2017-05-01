Spiralizer Recipes

Spiralizing is simple. You can use a vegetable peeler, sharp knife, or the Spiralizer—a shoebox-sized gadget that pushes produce through a set of blades like a hand-cranked mandolin—to turn fresh fruit and vegetables into spirals, shoestrings, ribbons, or noodles.  
There’s a reason this trend has caught on with home cooks. Spiralized vegetables make dishes like our Shaved Zucchini Salad with Parmigiano and Pistachios interesting by introducing texture. Crunchy curls of raw carrots, red peppers, or cabbage are great for Asian and Southern slaws. It can be a time saver as well; spiralized root vegetables like beets or butternut squash cook in the oven in less than fifteen minutes.
Is there a lone piece of produce sitting in your fridge? Are you looking for an easy dinner for one? Pull out the Spiralizer; it spins a single vegetable into a pile of noodles. Those noodles are what put spiralizing on the map and, while we would never give up real pasta, it’s fun to experiment with lighter vegetable noodles. Zucchini spirals into a particularly toothsome yet pliant noodle (or “zoodle”). Try pairing them with bold sauces like Grace Parisi’s velvety butter, lemon thyme, tarragon and Parmesan sauce or our chunky summer tomato marinara.  
Our spiralizer recipes aren’t just about sneaking more nutrients into your meal. We spiralize potatoes into long strands for our extra crispy latkes and grill skewers of summer squash ribbons with prosciutto. 
Scroll through the slideshow for a collection of easy, flavorful recipes that will put your Spiralizer to work, and totally justify the lost counter space.
—Carrie Mullins

1 of 8

Kate's Supercrispy Potato Latkes

A Spiralizer is a fast and easy way to get the long crispy threads of potato you need to make these Supercrispy Latkes. Use a russet baking potato or swap in a sweet potato - the thin threads will get extra-crispy around the edges.

2 of 8

Zucchini Linguine with Herbs

Grace Parisi treats shredded zucchini and scallions just like the linguine in this lush dish: She tosses them all in a buttery sauce with lemon thyme and tarragon and finishes the dish with pecorino cheese.

3 of 8

Ratatouille Minestrone

This is a terrific way to use leftover cooked vegetables. They get stirred into a flavorful, healthy broth along with pasta and beans.

4 of 8

Raw and Charred Zucchini Salad

When zucchini is at its freshest and most plentiful, make this salad; the feta, pine nuts, fresh herbs and tomatoes are all fantastic with it.

5 of 8

Shaved Zucchini Salad with Parmigiano and Pistachios

One of the wonderful things about winemaker Louis-Michel Liger-Belair's lemony salad is that it's so quick to make. Since the zucchini is served raw, be sure to use the smallest, freshest ones you can find. The salad can be garnished with pistachios, which add a little sweetness, or Italian pine nuts.

6 of 8

Green Bean Slaw

In this salad, tender haricots verts get tossed with crunchy strips of carrot, red pepper and parsnip. When TV personality Rachael Ray (who is originally from upstate New York) visited the Beekman farm, Lee Woolver made a version of this salad with bacon, but it's just as delicious without.

7 of 8

Grilled Squash Ribbons and Prosciutto with Mint Dressing

Grilling zucchini and summer squash ribbons on skewers is terrific because the edges become wonderfully charred and crisp, while the insides stay tender and juicy.

8 of 8

Zucchini Ribbons with Raw Tomato Marinara

The Good News Zucchini is an excellent source of vitamin C and manganese, an essential mineral. Here, Ani Phyo pairs it with a vitamin-rich marinara, a superversatile recipe: "I can use it every way one would use a cooked tomato sauce."

