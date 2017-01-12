Spelt Recipes

Spelt flour is a pleasure to work with and has a nutty flavor that leads to delicious baked goods. Its gluten has a slightly different composition than regular wheat and is often better tolerated by those with gluten sensitivities. For this recipe, you can use whole-grain or light spelt flour, or even a combination of both. If using whole-grain spelt, which I prefer, the cake will have a more distinct, earthy flavor and a slightly denser texture. Although this cake is vegan, it is very moist, thanks to the sweet potato and pear puree included in the batter.