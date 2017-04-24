Spaetzle Recipes

F&W's Grace Parisi has had to perfect her spaetzle-making skills to prevent her German au pair from becoming homesick. Germans typically use quark when making spaetzle, but Parisi's au pair told her that the type available in the United States isn't curdy enough. So Parisi uses small-curd cottage cheese in the spaetzle and makes the chive sauce with tangy quark. Adding 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar instead of the chives turns this savory dish into a delicious dessert.