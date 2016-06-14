Southern Style Gifts

These fantastic gifts include savory ham biscuits, patterned coasters, and retro paper straws.

Mixology Case

For home bartenders, Food & Wine's spirits correspondent Jim Meehan designed a pro-worthy bag and roll-up.

$660 for bag, $150 for roll-up; mooreandgilesinc.com.

 

Cookbook

Inspired by Down Home with the Neelys

The big flavors and bigger personalities that have won the Neelys loads of Food Network fans come through in fun anecdotes and simple recipes. $28.

Pimento Cheese & Bacon Crostini

Down Home with the Neelys has inventive recipes like these irresistible crostini.

Savory Biscuits

Buttery ham biscuits from Callie's, with a hint of Dijon mustard, are shipped frozen.

$46 for 2 dozen; calliesbiscuits.com.

Patterned Coasters

Jess Gonacha and Beccaroon make graphic coasters printed with their own original artwork.

From $12 per set; etsy.com.

Paper Straws

Pixy Stix–esque stripes add retro style to drinks. $3 for 50; kikkerlandshop.com.

"Wobbly" Plates

Handmade by AtelierBB, these colorful clay plates have a beautiful lace pattern. $27.50 for 2; etsy.com.

