South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2011

Food & Wine
February 24-27, 2011 - South Beach Wine & Food Festival

It wasn't just the extensive wine, spirits and food tastings that made the South Beach Wine & Food Festival tickets sell so quickly. It was also the favorite celebrity chefs and culinary personalities, including Emeril Lagasse, Bobby Flay, Lidia Bastianich, Daniel Boulud, Michael Symon, Eric Ripert and many more. All of these elements set against the beautiful beaches of South Beach, FL, made the event a huge success.

