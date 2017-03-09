Soft to Crispy Recipes

This recipe from the late, great cookbook author Richard Sax has everything one could ask for in a chocolate pudding—an intense flavor and a silky texture that's still firm enough to stand a spoon in. For the best possible pudding, use top-quality cocoa powder and chocolate.
"I decided to citify low-country cuisine by adding lots of chopped garlic and fresh goat cheese," says Bobby Flay of these hearty yet elegant grits. The end result is a tangy, creamy, corn-flecked side dish.
Writer Periel Aschenbrand learned how to make these onion-sweetened potato pancakes from her late grandmother, who escaped Lithuania during the Holocaust and settled in Tel Aviv before moving to the U.S. She made these latkes at Hanukkah, as Periel does today.GO TO RECIPE
Pairing Suggestion: The saltiness of the feta cheese and olives and the tartness of the tomatoes will pair well with the crisp acidity in a Sauvignon Blanc from either the Loire Valley or a northern region of Italy such as Collio or Veneto.GO TO RECIPE
Inspired by a snack served at Japanese restaurants, Marcia Kiesel boils udon noodles until they are just al dente, then ties them into small bundles and quickly fries them in a shallow layer of vegetable oil. They are addictively crunchy.GO TO RECIPE
Grissini are super-crunchy Italian breadsticks. Frasca chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson—an F&W Best New Chef 2005—serves them with a sweet-tart pepper jelly and wedges of mellow Montasio cheese.GO TO RECIPE
Rocca's consulting pastry chef, Ruth-Anne Adams, and her husband, Tom Fosnot, the restaurant's chef, sampled many breads while traveling through Liguria, Italy. A simple, sunflower seed–flecked cracker from the town of Chiavari was their favorite, and back at Rocca, they re-created it as a snack.GO TO RECIPE
