Smoky Glassware

F&W rounds up the best in smoky glassware, from slender tumblers to long-stemmed goblets.

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Textured

Kim Seybert's highball glass is embossed with a reptilian stippled surface. $80 for 4; kimseybert.com.

2 of 5

Faceted

Sugahara's gem-like Ginette glass is handmade near Tokyo. $33; dandelionsf.com.

3 of 5

Slender

The Sugahara Duo tumbler is made from two glasses that are fused together. $41; dandelionsf.com.

4 of 5

Stout

Stefanie Hering's crystal Source glass is mouth-blown in Germany. $145; tableartonline.com.

5 of 5

Long-Stemmed

This glass from France’s Saint-Louis has an Art Deco silhouette. $265; barneys.com.

