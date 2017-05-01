F&W rounds up the best in smoky glassware, from slender tumblers to long-stemmed goblets.
F&W rounds up the best in smoky glassware, from slender tumblers to long-stemmed goblets.
Kim Seybert's highball glass is embossed with a reptilian stippled surface. $80 for 4; kimseybert.com.
Sugahara's gem-like Ginette glass is handmade near Tokyo. $33; dandelionsf.com.
The Sugahara Duo tumbler is made from two glasses that are fused together. $41; dandelionsf.com.
Stefanie Hering's crystal Source glass is mouth-blown in Germany. $145; tableartonline.com.
This glass from France’s Saint-Louis has an Art Deco silhouette. $265; barneys.com.