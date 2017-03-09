Smart Ideas for Outdoor Living

The new bamboo "Fat Tray" by Helsinki designer Harri Koskinen for Alessi has high edges, so glasses and plates can't slide off. The divider is adjustable, and the lid doubles as a serving tray. $146; 212-941-7300 or alessi.com.
Los Angeles's KAA Design Group created gorgeous, eco-minded outdoor furniture for their new line, HOM Escape in Style by Cisco Brothers. This "Rusa" dining table is made from sustainable machiche, a tropical hardwood similar to teak. The pedestal legs work with any seating, including benches. $2,975; 877-960-4466 or homlifestyle.com.
Shun's Pure Komachi 2 Series fish knife has a ridged spine for scaling and a nonstick coating. The knife is part of a color-coded line designed to prevent the cross-contamination of raw and cooked foods. $12; chefsresource.com.