Slow Cooker Soups

When the weather outside is frightful (or life is just a bit to hectic) there is nothing quite like coming home to a warm home-cooked meal. For those of us whom unfortunately do not have our own Mrs. Doubtfire to prep such a meal, employing your slow cooker is the next best thing. If you're looking for creative dinner ideas you can set, forget and come home to, we have a collection of slow cooker soup recipes that will satisfy and warm you right up. From slow cooker chicken soup to slow cooker split pea soup we have range of broth and creamy based soups that promise to delight. And if soup isn't your thing, don't worry, we have plenty more slow cooker recipes to get you through winter and beyond.