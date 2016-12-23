Slow Cooker Soups

When the weather outside is frightful (or life is just a bit to hectic) there is nothing quite like coming home to a warm home-cooked meal. For those of us whom unfortunately do not have our own Mrs. Doubtfire to prep such a meal, employing your slow cooker is the next best thing. If you're looking for creative dinner ideas you can set, forget and come home to, we have a collection of slow cooker soup recipes that will satisfy and warm you right up. From slow cooker chicken soup to slow cooker split pea soup we have range of broth and creamy based soups that promise to delight. And if soup isn't your thing, don't worry, we have plenty more slow cooker recipes to get you through winter and beyond. 

1 of 10

Slow Cooker Vichyssoise

This soup is classically served cold, but it's just as great hot, right out of the blender.

2 of 10

Slow Cooker Turkey Soup

If you don't have a turkey carcass you can substitute 2 1/2 pounds of fresh turkey legs in this soup.

3 of 10

Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup

Use water in this soup instead of stock for a hearty vegan dinner.

4 of 10

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Soup

Cooking the chicken on the bones adds more flavor to this creamy soup.

5 of 10

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

If you prefer your pasta al dente, add it after the chicken has cooked.

6 of 10

Slow Cooker Asian Chicken Soup

The chicken in this soup is flash marinated before it is browned for even more flavor.

7 of 10

Slow Cooker Potato and Ham Hock Soup

Ask your butcher to split the ham hock in half.

8 of 10

Slow Cooker Chicken and Egg Drop Soup

Whisking the eggs into this soup at the last minute ensures a silky texture.

9 of 10 © Sarah Bolla

Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Linguine and Caper Berries

Adding tart caper berries to a cacciatore go a long way toward brightening the flavors.

10 of 10 © Sarah Bolla

Slow Cooker Indian-Spiced Red Lentil Soup with Swiss Chard

In this soup, fresh turmeric pairs up with cinnamon, cumin, and coriander to spice up red lentils and wilted Swiss chard. It's power-packed full of flavor and warmth and also subtlety sweet. To serve, add a dollop of yogurt for a bright, creamy, and cooling topping.

