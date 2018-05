To make these individual soufflés sturdy, Maria Helm Sinskey uses choux pastry (the dough for gougères and profiteroles) mixed with airy meringue and ricotta. While the inside is nicely custardy, the edges and sides are deliciously crisp. The soufflés, which have a lovely, not-too-sweet lemon flavor, can be served hot, warm, or cool, when they become like mini citrus cakes.