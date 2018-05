Analog is an incredible hangout. There are stacks of comic books, good music on vinyl and expertly brewed coffees made with beans from Seattle’s Herkimer Coffee. analogcoffee.com

Fun fact: Analog accepts records in exchange for coffee.

Drink to order: Cold brew on tap. Analog was the first place in town to make cold brew, which is extra-smooth and concentrated.

Coffee-snob factor: 3/5