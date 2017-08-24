Screwcap Wines

These delicious pairings include asparagus-cheese tartines and a rich rosé with notes of caramel.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7

Focaccia Reubens

Pairing: 2008 Benton Lane Estate Grown Pinot Noir

Benton–Lane's estate bottling has earth and spice notes, plus vibrant cherry fruit. It's from Oregon's 2008 vintage—one of the state's best ever, thanks to a nearly perfect growing season.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Crisp Asian Salmon with Bok Choy and Rice Noodles

Pairing: 2009 Crios de Susana Balbo Torrontés

Always a standout, the Crios Torrontés is highly aromatic, with rose petal, white peach and orange aromas joined by flavors of honeyed peaches, pears and tropical fruits. The full–bodied palate is well structured, its fruitiness offset by a lovely acidity.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Warm Escarole Salad with Snow Peas and Sausage

Pairing: 2008 Forstreiter Schiefer Grüner Veltliner

Grüner Veltliner reveals its rich and creamy side in this stellar wine. Honeyed citrus peel, ripe melon and juicy apple flavors are laced with intriguing white pepper, watercress and arugula notes on the lively palate.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Grilled Shrimp Satay

Pairing: 2008 Plantagenet Riesling

Great Southern—confusingly located in Western Australia—is not terribly well known, but wines like this illustrate the region's potential. Juicy melon, lime and nectarine flavors anchor this crisp, polished Riesling.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Asparagus-Cheese Tartines

Pairing: 2009 La Vieille Ferme Côtes du Ventoux

A dark pink hue hints at the tart berry and currant flavors to come in this rich rosé. Notes of caramel, a weighty body and a very dry finish complete the well-priced package.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Redfish on the Half Shell

Pairing: 2009 Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

This producer kick–started the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc craze in America. With a generous body and supple yet crisp flavors of pink grapefruit, guava and mango, the winery's 2009 Sauvignon Blanc is wonderfully balanced and delicious.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Chicken Curry with Potatoes and Squash

Pairing: 2009 Indaba Chenin Blanc

Consultant–winemaker Bruwer Raats helps craft Indaba, which shows an alluring mix of fresh peach, star fruit and mineral flavors and a clean finish.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up